Daniel Andrews in ICU after ‘nasty’ fall

Daniel Andrews is in intensive care after slipping on wet stairs while getting ready for work.

The Premier released a statement on Tuesday afternoon revealing he had suffered several broken ribs and spinal damage.

"Early this morning, I was admitted to hospital after slipping and falling on wet and slippery stairs," the statement said.

"A CT scan has revealed several broken ribs and vertebrae damage, and subsequent medical advice has recommended I remain in intensive care for the next few days.

"James Merlino will serve as Acting Premier while I recover over the next few days.

"I hope to be able to provide another update later this week.

"For now, we'd like to ask that our family's privacy is respected."

The Premier cancelled his appearance at a press conference on Tuesday morning and was replaced instead by acting premier James Merlino, who announced the Yoo-rrook Justice Commission to investigate historical and ongoing injustices committed against Aboriginal Victorians.

Pressed on the incident at a press conference this morning Acting Premier James Merlino said he expected Mr Andrews to be back on his feet shortly.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews at North Melbourne ambulance station making a funding announcement on March 4. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

"He is in hospital … there's no head injuries and he will be back on his feet very shortly."

"I know around the cabinet table and in private discussions how passionate he is about this day and this announcement.

"It would have only been a trip to the hospital that would have kept him away."

It is understood the Premier will be checked at hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien took to Twitter to wish the Premier well.

"Hope it's not serious," he wrote. "Wishing Daniel a speedy recovery."

Originally published as Daniel Andrews in hospital after 'nasty' fall