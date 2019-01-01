Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUN AND SURF: Jonas Berding from Denmark has been looking after swimmers between Emu Park's flags this summer.
SUN AND SURF: Jonas Berding from Denmark has been looking after swimmers between Emu Park's flags this summer. Jann Houley
News

Danish life guard keeping watch on Cap Coast beaches

Sean Fox
by
1st Jan 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JONAS Berding moved to Australia three to four months ago so he could gain experience in the surf lifesaving industry.

His motivation to guard beaches has seen him travel to the Capricorn Coast.

After moving down under from Denmark, the 22-year-old has been a lifeguard at Emu Park since December 8.

Jonas Berding from Denmark has been looking after swimmers between Emu Park's flags this summer
Jonas Berding from Denmark has been looking after swimmers between Emu Park's flags this summer Jann Houley

"I wanted to come and explore the motherland of surfing and lifeguarding,” Mr Berding said.

Mr Berding said his experience in Australia so far has been one to remember.

"It's been amazing, people are super kind and I've made great friends.”

Although he will be travelling home in the middle of this month, he looked forward to organising another trip to Australia.

Surf lifesaver Jonas Berding from Denmark at Emu Park
Surf lifesaver Jonas Berding from Denmark at Emu Park Jann Houley

He said one person was stung by a jellyfish at Emu Park on Sunday, but heard there weren't as many stingers on our beaches this year.

Looking to the beach conditions for today's public holiday, Mr Berding said there wouldn't be too much swell on the waters off Emu Park, which will make for a safe day to swim.

He said plenty of people had headed for the beaches at Emu Park on Sunday.

A stinger was found on Farnborough Beach at Yeppoon over the weekend while a swimmer was treated for a sting at Agnes Water yesterday.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Man in critical condition after Capricorn Highway rollover

    premium_icon Man in critical condition after Capricorn Highway rollover

    Breaking THE westbound lane of the Capricorn Highway is closed to traffic

    QAL worker wants $833,000 after gearbox oil injury

    premium_icon QAL worker wants $833,000 after gearbox oil injury

    Business 'He has to sleep in a recliner chair to avoid being awoken by pain'

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    Tourist numbers up in 2018 following Yeppoon's lagoon launch

    premium_icon Tourist numbers up in 2018 following Yeppoon's lagoon launch

    News Regional tourism has the potential to grow to $150 billion by 2030

    Local Partners