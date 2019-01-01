Danish life guard keeping watch on Cap Coast beaches

SUN AND SURF: Jonas Berding from Denmark has been looking after swimmers between Emu Park's flags this summer.

JONAS Berding moved to Australia three to four months ago so he could gain experience in the surf lifesaving industry.

His motivation to guard beaches has seen him travel to the Capricorn Coast.

After moving down under from Denmark, the 22-year-old has been a lifeguard at Emu Park since December 8.

"I wanted to come and explore the motherland of surfing and lifeguarding,” Mr Berding said.

Mr Berding said his experience in Australia so far has been one to remember.

"It's been amazing, people are super kind and I've made great friends.”

Although he will be travelling home in the middle of this month, he looked forward to organising another trip to Australia.

He said one person was stung by a jellyfish at Emu Park on Sunday, but heard there weren't as many stingers on our beaches this year.

Looking to the beach conditions for today's public holiday, Mr Berding said there wouldn't be too much swell on the waters off Emu Park, which will make for a safe day to swim.

He said plenty of people had headed for the beaches at Emu Park on Sunday.

A stinger was found on Farnborough Beach at Yeppoon over the weekend while a swimmer was treated for a sting at Agnes Water yesterday.