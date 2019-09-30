Danish student delivers massages and messages in CQ

A PHYSIOTHERAPY student from Denmark is delivering massages and messages in the Beef Capital.

Chichi Hinz, 26, from Gilleleje, has enjoyed helping her classmates deliver a community outreach programs, alongside practical sessions in the student-led clinic at CQUniversity.

Her student group has massaged competitors at this month’s Challenge the Mountain course, helped with balance classes and education sessions for seniors, and contributed to women’s health awareness sessions.

Danish Physiotherapy student Chichi Hinz and her student group massaging competitors at the top of the Challenge the Mountain course.

Ms Hinz is visiting Rockhampton for six months under a student exchange partnership between the University College Copenhagen and CQUniversity, as part of the CQUGlobal Inbound program.

Ten weeks will be spent in the student-led clinic and there she can help with an undergraduate research project.

“I’m happy to experience how things are done in Australia as a lot of the physiotherapy theories we learn about in Denmark come from Australia, New Zealand or the United States,” Ms Hinz said.

“Since I arrived, I’ve loved visiting Great Keppel Island and the Capricorn Coast and even got to carry the Danish flag during a riverside festival parade of nations.”

Originally studying economics, Ms Hinz said she was a financial assistant before becoming a fitness instructor.

“I developed an interest in the body and how the body works,” she said.

“Then my dad got sick and went to rehab.

“He saw a physician and got a lot better than the doctor said he ever would.

“I was shocked. It was interesting to see rehabilitation and how you can train the body to do different stuff.”

Ms Hinz will leave the country on January 18.

Graduating next year, she said she wanted to work in rehabilitation after completing her studies.

“I really like the lower part of the body and what we call conservative treatment, where you try to treat people before having surgery,” she said.

“I think a lot of surgery can be prevented.”

CQUniversity Physiotherapy Clinical Educator Kasey Bonato said the outreach activities had helped create awareness about the availability of the student clinic on campus.

“Our women’s health session during Women’s Health Week included yoga and pilates exercises and a talk by Mischa Bongers, a women’s health physiotherapist from Pelvic Fix Physiotherapy,” Ms Bonato said.

“For the Challenge the Mountain, we had 11 volunteer physiotherapy students assist in providing a remedial massage service to the participants. Working under supervision, they provided a total of 120 massages in 1.5 hours and gained valuable clinical experience.”