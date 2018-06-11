Fleetwood Mac guitarist, Danny Kirwan dead at 68

Danny Kirwan, the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist who played on five of the British band’s albums, died Friday at the age of 68. Image: Supplied

Danny Kirwan, the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist who played on five of the British band’s albums, died Friday at the age of 68. Image: Supplied

FLEETWOOD MAC guitarist Danny Kirwan has died aged 68.

The musician, who joined the band aged just 18 in 1968, was described as a "huge force" on the iconic rock band's early years.

Announcing his death in London today, the band wrote: "Today was greeted by the sad news of the passing of Danny Kirwan in London, England.

"Danny was a huge force in our early years.

"His love for the Blues led him to being asked to join Fleetwood Mac in 1968, where he made his musical home for many years.

"Danny's true legacy, in my mind, will forever live on in the music he wrote and played so beautifully as a part of the foundation of Fleetwood Mac, that has now endured for over fifty years.

"Thank you, Danny Kirwan. You will be forever missed!"

The tribute also listed the fan-favourite albums that featured Danny's work - including Then Play On, Blues Jam At Chess, Kiln House, Future Games and Bare Trees.

His cause of death has not been revealed.

A talented singer and songwriter, Danny was recruited into the band by Mick Fleetwood as a teenager.

But his struggles with alcoholism forced his fellow members to sack him in the middle of a tour in 1972.

This article was originally published in The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.