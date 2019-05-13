Danny Lennon takes top spot at Rocky Speedway

SPEEDWAY: The grandstands at McCosker Rocky Speedway were packed as the loud roars of speedway racing bellowed across the city one last time this season.

An array of drivers from seven classes gathered to battle it out for their respective titles in super sedans, AMCAs, modified sedans, street stocks, junior top stars, and junior new stars.

However, the race everyone went for was the super stockers who hit the track hoping to take out the Aaron Smithwick Memorial Super Stockers Title.

Danny Lennon won the night's super stockers, taking the Aaron Smithwick trophy which was presented by Smithwick's son, Beau Smithwick.

The winner said he had fought hard for the win over almost 30 racers, having secured two first place drives and a third in his heats.

"Everything went really good with two firsts and a third through my heats and I won the feature pretty easy,” he said

"It was a special occasion for me because (Smithwick) and I were pretty good mates.

"He was always a good fella to me and I have raced against him a lot.”

Lennon said it was challenging racing difficult track conditions that got the better of a few drivers.

"There were a lot of fast cars out there,” he said.

"The track wasn't that good so you just had to drive to your capabilities, keep the car straight and tidy so you didn't blow any tyres.”

One particular trouble spot was the inside section of turn one which had developed a six-inch divot, proving hazardous for those looking for a tight line through the corner.

Lennon described his battles with the treacherous corner which took multiple cars out of action, including Brandyn Thomas in the juniors who snapped off a back wheel on the turn.

"She was a big challenge with the big hole there,” he said.

"You had to come into it easy and come out of it hard.

"If you hit that the wrong way it would slow you right down.”

Lennon was back at work with his towing company yesterday after the big win.

The Rockhampton calendar has finished but he now has his eyes on some more wins in Bundaberg, and out at Blackwater.

"It'll be good to get down and have a crack at those ones,” he said.

However, Lennon was all for letting his winning the Queensland title sink in for now.

"It was really good to take out a Queensland title with the Aaron Smithwick Memorial,” he said.

"It's hard to win a title like that when you're going up against 30 other cars.”

Joining Lennon on the podium was Michael Johnson in third place and Andrew Ede who took out second place.