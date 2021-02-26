Daniel Andrews is warning anti-vaccine protesters not to go ahead with a planned rally outside the federal Health Minister's Victorian office on Saturday.

The Victorian Premier said he wasn't against a "democratic state" but advised against such a large gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's not 2021 like it was 2019," Mr Andrews told reporters on Friday.

"We're still in the midst of a global pandemic, and I just asked everybody with everything they do, whether it be protest or 1000 other examples, let's all of us not do anything that might contribute to the spread of this virus."

In an encrypted thread being used to communicate to the masses who are showing interest, the protest action has been outlined for Saturday, February 27 at 2pm outside Federal MP Greg Hunt's Somerville office.

The message used to attract people to Saturday’s protest.

Messages seen by NCA NewsWire say: "Greg Hunt has betrayed the people. Stand with us this Saturday."

People plan to protest over the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine, which was rolled out across the country this week.

Health officials are heavily encouraging people to take the vaccine, with more than 2000 Victorians getting the jab so far.

"It's not over. It's (coronavirus) still here with us," Mr Andrews said.

"We're at the beginning of the end with the vaccine being rolled out, but none of us have the luxury of pretending that just because we desperately want it to be done, that the whole thing's done. It isn't."

Protesters march in St Kilda Road. Picture: David Geraghty/NCA NewsWire

It comes as hundreds took to the streets in Melbourne last weekend to protest against the vaccine, arguing the jab should not be mandatory.

About 20 people were arrested, and of those 15 received penalty notices for breaching the chief health officer's directions.

Five were charged on summons for resisting arrest, hindering police and refusing to provide details.

Originally published as Dan's warning to anti-vaccine protesters