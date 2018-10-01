Short’s outrageous 257 powers WA to huge win

D'Arcy Short smashed 257 on Friday for Western Australia during the JLT One-Day Cup clash against Queensland. Picture: AAP

D'ARCY Short has smashed the highest-ever total in Australian domestic one-day cricket, crushing 257 runs off 148 balls.

Short surpassed the previous record of 229 not out against Queensland at Sydney's Hurstville Oval on Friday. He did so with 15 fours, and 23 sixes - equalling the world-record for the most ever scored in a List A innings.

Short was eventually stumped off the bowling of Matthew Kuhnemann in the 46th over.

He became only the third person to ever score a double century in Australian domestic one-day cricket, and the first for Western Australia.

The 28-year-old had six partners at the crease, while no other WA batsman made more than 30 runs.

WA were bowled out in the 47th over, setting Queensland a total of 388 for victory.

It proved 116 runs too many for Queensland despite a century from Sam Heazlett (107) and a half-century from Chris Lynn (58).

Andrew Tye was WA's best bowler, taking 6-46, but the day belonged to Short..

At one point it looked like the West Australian might become the first batsman in the world to score 300 in a 50-over game. Ultimately he was forced to settle for the third-highest score in history.

D'Arcy Short broke a window at Hurstville Oval. Courtesy of @WACA

Short's first 50 came off just 57 balls, but from there he simply exploded and equalled the world record with his 23 maximums.

Hurstville Oval is a postage-stamp sized ground in suburban Sydney, but St George local and former Test quick Trent Copeland said it was astonishing hitting no matter the venue.

Short finished with the first ever one-day 250 scored in Australia. He faced just 148 balls and also hit 15 fours to the fence.

When he was ultimately stumped off Queensland spinner Matthew Kuhnemann in the 46th over, he received a standing ovation from the smattering of people on the Hurstville hill.

Only Englishman Ali Brown (268) and Indian Rohit Sharma (264) have bettered Short's effort for WA.

The previous Australian record was held by Ben Dunk, who made 229 not out in a game for Tasmania back in 2014.

Copeland, in commentary for cricket.com.au, said he had s never seen a batsman stand and deliver with such poise and stillness at the crease.

Making Short's innings even more extraordinary was the fact no other Western Australian batsman passed 30.

WA were in fact bowled out with three overs up their sleeve, although their total of 387 will take some chasing.

Short smashed a window in the Booth Saunders pavilion at Hurstville, just one highlight of his brutal masterclass.

One of the first indigenous players to ever represent Australia, Short lit up the Big Bash League last summer and could play a key role for his country this summer in white ball cricket.