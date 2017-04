HIGH-flying stunt show, Nitro Circus, comes to Rockhampton's Browne Park today.

Thousands are expected to pack the venue to watch the daredevils in action.

Some of the cast spent time yesterday, showing young fans the tricks of their extreme trade.

About 60 people gathered at the PCYC skate park to watch the stars.Tickets are still available for today's show, which starts at 4pm.