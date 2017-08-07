Daring rescue of injured elderly man off Capricorn Coast

The Rescue Crew Officer, Paramedic and stretcher were winched to the Bow of the floating vessel to retrieve the patient from the confined area on board.

AN 82-year-old man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after he fell through a man hole, aboard a vessel.

On Saturday afternoon, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to Shoalwater Bay to attend to the man who suffered a leg fracture.

The Rescue Crew Officer, Paramedic and stretcher were winched to the bow of the floating vessel to retrieve the patient from the confined area on board before he could be stabilised and treated.

The patient was transferred to the nearby mainland via a dinghy to the waiting Rescue Helicopter.

From there the patient was transported back to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.