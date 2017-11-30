Dark clouds loom to drench 100mm on CQ

WEATHER OUTLOOK: Forecasters say thunderstorms are coming to Central Queensland. Pictured: Allanah Cherie shared photos of last week's severe thunderstorm, which brought hail, heavy falls and strong winds to the region.

DARK clouds are looming for the imminent arrival of rain around Rockhampton this weekend and into early next week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Andrew Faliano said the rainy conditions were expected for this week and into next.

"Sunday and Monday we expect a bit more activity, potential of some thunderstorms,” he said.

Mr Faliano said the rain has come off a coastal trough.

"It is essentially wet conditions for the rest of the week,” he said.

The forecaster also advised the rain could be quite patchy.

"One place might get 5mm and another place down the road might get 50mm,” he said.

"That's just how it goes in Queensland for this region.”

It is expected it will be more widespread on Monday.

"Into Monday we are expecting more rain and thunderstorm, it should be where you will see the most activity,” Mr Faliano advised.

He said isolated falls of 100mm would hit Monday, but most could expect 30-50mm.

These falls come off the back of Queensland's intense weather system battering the south east.

Up to 200mm is expected to fall in the corner of the state which could exceed the monthly average of December in just three days.

Mr Faliano advised to continually check the Bureau of Meteorology website for any updates and warnings.

"It could easily change, it is a bit early to tell at this stage,” he said.

Temperatures are also expected to go down, but humidity is on the rise.

"With the cloud coverage we expect the temperatures to drop a bit below average for this time of year,” Mr Faliano said.

"It is that time of year where humidity is back to Queensland weather.”