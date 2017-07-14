Rockhampton's dark history delivered on a plate

OVER one hundred years ago in an age where saloon fights and crimes were prolific, notorious oyster bars lined the river bank.

At this year's Rockhampton River Festival you will find Ned's Place Oyster Bar and Saloon tucked away bringing out the dark side of Quay Street history.

The brains behind it and head chef, Ed Chistensen, explained his passion to spice up Rocky's food philosophy while still having some fun.

"We wanted to bring a bit of food culture to Rocky again, it's really starting to happen."

Owner of Tall Poppy Catering explained that even the name was derived from from an old Rocky bar in his mission to reignite the history and diversity of food and beer from the 1800's.

"They were really a part of the fabric of the street in that era," he said.

Rockhampton river festival oysters

Ned's Place Oyster Bar and Saloon will have an array of oysters on offer from natural, kilpatrick, mornay and Asian style to please every taste bud.

Paired with the oysters are crisp, Austrian beers from the Baffle Creek Brewery near Agnes Waters.

"Baffle Creek specially brewed two types of ales to go with the oysters perfectly and we have buskers around the corner so people can sit back and enjoy the night."

Step back in time, grab a seat on a hay bale and order a mixed dozen.

Ned's Place Oyster Bar and Saloon are located in the lane way behind Customs House and will be offering up their signature oysters all weekend.

