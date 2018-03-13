Menu
90 metres of pontoons with jets and lights have been connected in the Fitzroy River over the past three days.
Whats On

Darling Harbour water display to wow Rocky crowds

by Jessica Powell
13th Mar 2018 12:51 PM

WHAT was meant to be a 'last minute reveal' for Rockhampton residents came unstuck when Council realised they couldn't hide 90m of pontoon.

Arriving from Sydney, the pontoons with jets and lights have been connected in the Fitzroy River over the past three days.

This morning it was hauled up the river and anchored in front of the new Riverside Precinct ready for this weekend's Riverside celebration.

Straight from Sydney's Darling Harbour to our own Fitzroy River, the renowned water display is set to take centre stage when the long awaited Riverside Precinct opens this Friday.

The spectacular water and light show 'River Revery' will run every half an hour from 7pm to 10pm this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

WATER DISPLAY: The pontoon being constructed in the Fitzroy River.
Eight massive pumps will throw 28 tonnes of water into the air every minute and colourful lights will shine on walls of water 80m-wide and 30m-high.

Lasers, fountains, music, LEDs and searchlights, all controlled through the hands of a master fountaineer and laser artist, will add to the spectacle.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the weekend festivities will be a fitting celebration for the transformed Riverside.

I love Rocky - Keep an eye out for Councillors handing out 'I love Rocky' badges at the Riverside Opening this weekend.
"By day everyone can enjoy the beautiful new Riverside precinct. By night we will really activate the space with entertainment, food stalls and markets sprawled along the upper and lower bank of Riverside, capped off by the River Reverie water and light show,” Cr Strelow said.

"This display has never travelled north of Brisbane before so I am absolutely thrilled that we can bring something new and exciting for our community.

"The waterjets on Rod Laver Plaza will also have a display of their own, running every thirty minutes to mark the completion of this magnificent redevelopment.”

The River Revery water and light show will be presented by Oracle Liquid.

Friday

  • 5pm - 10pm - Market and food stalls, jumping castle, face painting
  • River Revery water and light show (every 30 minutes) 7pm - 10pm
  • Water jet plaza display (Rod Laver Plaza) 7pm - 10pm

Saturday

  • 5pm - 10pm - Market and food stalls, jumping castle, face painting
  • River Revery water and light show (every 30 minutes) 7pm - 10pm
  • Water jet plaza display (Rod Laver Plaza) 7pm - 10pm

Sunday

  • River Revery water and light show (every 30 minutes) 7pm - 10pm
  • Water jet plaza display (Rod Laver Plaza) 7pm - 10pm
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
