Australia could be set for a long tour of trolling.
Cricket

Lehmann hits out at sandpaper stunt

by Rebecca Gredley
14th Jun 2018 10:16 AM

FORMER Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann has hit out on social media in response to fans being handed pieces of sandpaper on their way to Australia's one-day clash with England at The Oval.

Lehmann tweeted "your (sic) better than that?" to British journalist Alison Mitchell after she posted a photo of sandpaper four and six cards being handed out to the crowd.

The pieces of "Australian ball-tampering grade sandpaper" were part of an advertising stunt and it's understood 5000 sandpaper cards were confiscated in the ground.

It was Australia's first series since the South African ball-tampering scandal, and the loss of three stars showed as the visitors were bowled out for 214 in a three-wicket loss to England.

Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were sent home from the South African tour in March for their roles in attempting to alter the condition of the ball with sandpaper during the third Test in Cape Town.

The scandal resulted in year-long suspensions for Smith and Warner, and a nine-month ban for opener Bancroft.

