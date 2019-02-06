Menu
Darren Weir with Michelle Payne after Prince Of Penzance’s 2015 Melbourne Cup triumph. Picture: Colleen Petch
Horses

Weir’s prizemoney haul revealed

by CHRIS VERNUCCIO
6th Feb 2019 5:35 PM
DARREN Weir didn't break his own records, he shattered them.

And the burgeoning multimillion-dollar Weir juggernaut was showing no signs of slowing, that was until he was handed a four-year disqualification from racing.

Since the start of the 2010-11 season Weir's prizemoney earnings snowballed year after year but it was the 2015-16 season - which included his celebrated Melbourne Cup triumph with $101 longshot Prince of Penzance - when his stable's fortunes exploded.

Weir had accumulated an astounding $133 million in prizemoney in the past decade but more than $96,716,160 of that was won in the last 3½ years.

In that Melbourne Cup-winning season of 2015-16, Weir won double the prizemoney ($21,821,030 to $10,911,250) and Group 1s (six to three) from the previous season.

Prince Of Penzance netted connections $3.8 million with his Cup upset.

He also breezed past 300 winners after falling short of that mark in 2014-15.

Darren Weir celebrates his Melbourne Cup win in 2015. Picture: Colleen Petch
Weir became the first to train more than 400 winners in 2016-17, which he achieved again the following year, and continued to chalk up more prizemoney and Group 1 victories than the season before.

With 265 winners and $18 million in prizemoney before his expulsion from the sport, Weir looked on track of surpassing his Commonwealth record of 491 winners and $31 million.

