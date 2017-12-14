Darumbal heritage honoured in huge coastal artwork

INSTALLATION of a culturally significant artwork has taken pride of place on the corten facade of the Yeppoon Town Centre carpark.

Livingstone Shire Council supported the local culture as part of a commitment to public art initiatives.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the artwork, inspired by Darumbal elder Doug Hatfield's 1989 painting Turtle Hunters, was created by indigenous art company Edwards Clarke.

Car park facade inspriation (right) 1989 original artwork by Darumbal elder, Doug Hatfield. LSC

The huge artwork, depicting traditional hunters and animals on both sides of the carpark, pays tribute to the Darumbal traditional owners.

"This is certainly a significant artwork which, in such a prominent location, will contribute to our sense of place by further enhancing both the urban and cultural fabric of Yeppoon's town centre,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Public art enhancements like this are also a great way to put us on the arts and culture tourism map while celebrating our community's diversity and adding to the quality of life for residents, workers and visitors to the Capricorn Coast.”

Deputy mayor and arts councillor Nigel Hutton said the installation portraying turtles and fishermen reflected on the Dreaming story behind Mr Hatfield's original piece.

"Edwards Clarke worked with Darumbal elders to develop an idea that not only represented the location but also highlighted an important component of the indigenous relationship with the Capricorn Coast region, while being respectful of culture,” Cr Hutton said.

The artwork will be lit up at night and be officially opened on Saturday, December 16, from 4 to 6pm on the grassed area at the eastern entrance of the carpark.

Funding for this project was provided as part of the Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project jointly funded with the Australian Government contributing $10 million, the Queensland Government contributing $29 million and the council contributing $14 million.