Darumbal runs NRL Experience program for Rocky's youth

LEAGUE: Darumbal Community Youth Service Inc (DCYSI) are creating pathways for Rockhampton's promising future NRL stars.

NRL Experience is a program branching off of DCYSI's Tackle 6 by Senior Officer Jamie Simpson.

The program is designed not only to educate aspiring NRL players on what it takes but also put them through their paces and create a focus on the important of physical well-being.

"It's an NRL experience for kids aged nine to 17 who want to experience the life of an NRL player in the pre-season,” Simpson said.

"I teach at schools the Tackle 6 program and less than 50 per cent of them are actually doing physical exercise and sports.

"Capras' first aid officer, Michael Hall, came down to teach them the importance of looking after their bodies.

"It was a really good day.”

Yesterday the youngsters were taken through a testing day with the help of many of the Darumbal staff, where they participated in NRL qualifying testing such as the vertical test, horizontal leaps and the beep test.

"It was actually pretty surprising because a 12-year-old ran a 13 level which was really good,” Simpson said.

"It's really good to seem them out there having fun and pushing themselves.

"[Wednesday] is when we'll do the core skills side of things - passing, catching and playing the bull - which should be a good indication of where we are and who knows, we might just unearth someone for the Capras.”

The program will be run over three days, with the third and final day set to put into play everything the children have learnt.

"If we're lucky we'll get a bit of a game,” Simpson said.

"We plan to have this program every school holidays, so kids can see themselves progress and it's something for them to come back to.”

Simpson said yesterday's guest speaker PJ Marsh and today's speaker, Scott Minto, will provide the children with first-hand knowledge on what it takes to make it to the big leagues.

"They'll get the knowledge on what it takes to be an NRL player,” he said.

"A lot of kids realised [yesterday] that a lot of the testing they get done is harder than they thought.

"It's good for kids to know they can't just rely on their talent to get them far, they need to work hard too.

"That's something each NRL player has background in so they can talk about it.”

Simpson also had background in professional sports and knew the importance of giving back to his local community, something he hoped the children would continue on.

"With the NRL's changes on who they can take from local towns now, it's a lot better,” he said.

"Local talents are staying here longer instead of going away to the NRL straight after school like they used to.

"They're trying to keep them here longer locally and around their support networks.

"They grow as a person and as a football player and programs like this harness that and keep them in that situation.”

The free event is open to the public this week.

"Moving on, we'd like more kids down here,” Simpson said.

"We'd like to have aged camps and things like that.”

The program is hoped to bring more attention to junior sport in Rockhampton, as Simpson said he has seen a recent decline.

"These kids are using their time in their school holidays to do physical activity which is something we should keep pushing,” he said.

"We're got a lot of fast kids and a lot of physically gifted kids in Central Queensland,” Simpson said.

"We always knew that but it's just lost in the crowd sometimes so it's good to see them early on and keep them on the straight and narrow.”