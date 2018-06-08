Darumbal teen receives Indigenous Leadership Program award

HAYLEY Doyle is closing the gap for the Indigenous community and shining a light on some crucial issues present in Rockhampton.

The 19-year-old has been announced as the region's Indigenous Leadership Program recipient.

Ms Doyle said she wants to one day become a school counsellor and guide the community's youth into being the leaders "for the next generation”.

She is also a receptionist at Darumbal Community Services where she is undertaking her certification in support work.

"I believe there' a lot of alcohol and drug misuse in young people in this community,” she said.

”If we give them something else to do and look forward to, not much here to do... that'd be great.

"The other one is the rate of Indigenous kids in care. That's doubled since the 2008 apology. We need to focus on that and get them back to their traditional homes and families.

"There's also a gap in young people's education where they're not attending school or attending and not getting what they're supposed to be getting out of it.”

Ms Doyle will spend six days in Brisbane from June 30 with other young leaders from across the state.

Hayley Doyle at Darumbal Community Youth Services.

"I knew it was something I wanted to do because I knew I wanted to develop my leadership skills and I knew I wanted to be a leader in the community and show other people what we're made of,” she said.

”It's a good opportunity for young leaders to come together and talk about these community issues and grab all that information and bring it back to the community.”

Darumbal Community Services' Nyoka Fetoa'i said Ms Doyle had shown remarkable growth during her two years working at at the centre.

"Just watching her grow and take on extra duties, she's never shy of saying 'yep, I'll give it a go',” Ms Fetoa'i said.

"She's very willing.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said Ms Doyle is a "fantastic example of a young Indigenous woman doing so much in our community”.

"She has the fantastic aspiration to improve the lives of Indigenous people in Central Queensland,' she said.

"I think Hayley is the future of our community and being part of this program is so important; hearing our region's Indigenous youth voice.

"She represents people with vision, strategies and ways to reduce Indigenous homelessness, children in care and whole range of things.”