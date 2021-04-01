Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Sniffer Crocs at Darwin International Airport
Offbeat

Airport introduces new line of defence: Sniffer crocs

by SWEN EKAF
1st Apr 2021 7:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CROCODILES will soon be welcoming tourists and returning residents into the Top End, with a new sniffer croc biosecurity service on patrol to detect illegal items.

In a world-first, highly trained crocodiles will help identify illicit substances, with the new service rolled out at Darwin International Airport in the coming days.

Darwin Airport executive general manager operations Rob Porter said he was delighted to launch the new service in Darwin.

MORE TOP NEWS

Queensland Ghan travellers face Darwin COVID test, isolation

What is the Territory's favourite night spot? VOTE NOW

Chance of cyclone developing over Easter on the increase

"We have strongly supported the development of this service and expect the service to work side-by-side with other services we offer at the airport," Mr Porter said.

"There is a real value in using crocodiles for this purpose, they are uniquely Territorian and have a life span up to 70 years, so investing early in training certainly pays off."

The new 'Croc Sniffing' service has been developed in partnership with Crocodylus Park, who selected each crocodile for the specialised training.

"Crocodiles have a brain in which the smell centres are simply huge," Crocodylus Park owner Grahame Webb said.

"They have an extraordinary sense of smell and are more intelligent than most people realise."

Mr Webb said the program had been in the works for some time, with increased safety procedures at Darwin Airport providing ample space and time for on-site training.

"Park staff have spent considerable time selecting crocodiles with the right temperament," he said.

"Similar to choosing the right guide dog, sniffer crocs had to meet certain criteria. I'm delighted Crocodylus Park could play a part in developing this unique service."

Originally published as Darwin Airport introduces new line of defence: Sniffer crocs

More Stories

crocodiles darwin airport editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE ED: A new coal mine 10km from the Reef?

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE ED: A new coal mine 10km from the Reef?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        How an expired driver’s licence can land you in court

        Premium Content How an expired driver’s licence can land you in court

        News It doesn’t always make media headlines, but believe us, it happens quite regularly.

        UPDATE: Fire under control, firefighters remain on scene

        Premium Content UPDATE: Fire under control, firefighters remain on scene

        News The fire was fuelled mainly by cardboard at the plant.

        New program launched as CQ records high obesity, inactivity

        Premium Content New program launched as CQ records high obesity, inactivity

        Health In Central Queensland, 36.9 per cent of people region are obese and the heart...