Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Baby dies from case of meningococcal

by NATASHA EMECK
27th Jun 2019 12:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BABY has died from a case of meningococcal after being taken to Royal Darwin Hospital in critical condition

A spokeswoman from the Department of Health said the infant contracted meningococcal B and was brought to RDH in critical condition on June 13 before passing away today.

"It is requested that the privacy of the family be respected at this sad time," she said.

The case brought the total number of meningococcal infections for the NT this year to five, with the last four cases all being the W strain.

The previous cases have occurred in both the Top End and Central Australia and in both adults and children.

None of these cases have been connected.

More Stories

darwin health meningococcal

Top Stories

    Shocking mine death a 'wake-up call', says CFMEU

    premium_icon Shocking mine death a 'wake-up call', says CFMEU

    News 'Workers must be empowered to stand up and speak out on safety matters without the fear of reprisal.'

    Capras' star player announced as latest NRL export

    premium_icon Capras' star player announced as latest NRL export

    News CQ team's 'shining light' leaves Rocky for NRL team

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:23 PM
    Birdman 'chat-ty' about CQ's 'untapped' ecotourism potential

    premium_icon Birdman 'chat-ty' about CQ's 'untapped' ecotourism potential

    News Industrial and aquaculture developments threaten drawcard's habitat

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:32 PM
    BREAKING: Woman in hospital after car crashes into sign

    premium_icon BREAKING: Woman in hospital after car crashes into sign

    Breaking Crash occurred in front of a popular Wandal pub

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:30 PM