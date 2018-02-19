Dash cam video captures Rocky hoon in action

Stills from the dash cam footage shows the Mazda undertaking cars in Allenstown.

Stills from the dash cam footage shows the Mazda undertaking cars in Allenstown. Facebook

DASH cam footage has emerged on Facebook of a car tailgating and undertaking vehicles on the left.

The footage shows a vehicle travelling northbound on Upper Dawson Rd when a Mazda 3 appears out of nowhere, drives into parking lanes and undertakes on the left hand side, near Allenstown Hotel.

The Mazda and the vehicle recording the footage turn left onto Canning St.

The Mazda tailgates and then proceeds to drive into bike lanes and parking to undertaking an SUV, just before the roundabout into TAFE.

Dash cam footage: Taken on Upper Dawson Rd on February 17.

A number of frustrated drivers took to the post, sharing their concerns and that the driver should be fined.

The owner of the video has reported the footage has been handed to police and a police report has been filed.

HOON HOTLINE:

If you know anything about this incident or have seen a hoon, call the Hoon Hotline on 13HOON (13 4666).

If possible tell the operator:

What the vehicle is and looks like

What hooning activity the vehicle was doing

Registration plates

Date, time and where the vehicle was.

This will help the police identify and stop the hoon.