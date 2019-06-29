Dasha revelling in Barty’s new-found fame

Daria Gavrilova has been inspired by the rise of Fed Cup teammate Ashleigh Barty.

DESPITE enduring a lean year of her own, Daria Gavrilova is a fully fledged member of the Ash Barty fan club, even tipping her for French Open success last month.

And after getting the Roland Garros forecast right, Gavrilova senses Barty can add several more majors.

"It's amazing," Gavrilova said of the impact Barty has had on the Australian women's scene.

"I was laughing and saying, 'Hey Ash, you're actually gonna win the French this year.'

"It is her least favourite surface - probably still is - and I was just like kept throwing it out there and saying, 'Hey, you're actually gonna win your first slam at the French.'

"To be fair, Nicole Pratt said that ages ago that her first slam would be the French.

"I was like 'This is so true', and it's amazing.

"Even today, looking at the draw and seeing her as No.1 seed, it's just like, 'Oh, wow, this is weird.'

"But she hasn't changed and it's the same Ash. It's pretty cool to see.

""It's just weird.

Daria Gavrilova claims to have predicted Ash Barty’s first slam title win.

"I said, 'Ash, it's amazing, you're No.1' and she just said 'whatever'."

Pressed on Barty's future as a grand slam champion, Gavrilova was asked to nominate how many majors awaited the Queenslander.

"Probably a few, can't put a number on it," she said.

Gavrilova, who plays eighth seed Elina Svitolina in the first round, has been plagued by plantar fasciitis and Achilles tendinitis.

"I haven't had the best year. I've had a few niggles and my feet are not being kind to me," she said.

"It's a bit annoying not having the workload as high as I used to but this is just a cost of getting my feet better.

Daria Gavrilova has endured a wretched run in 2019.

"I just need to be patient and deal with it.

"I can play with it. There are some days when I don't feel it and I'm feeling good.

"There are some days when I'm struggling with a bit but I'm learning to deal with it so it's getting there.

"When I'm happy, my feet are happy, too.

"When I'm like 'my feet are sore, life sucks', my mind is not good and my feet are not good.

"I've read a few articles that the more positive you are, the better you'll feel."