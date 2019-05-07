Menu
Dashcam footage.
DASHCAM: Collision caught on camera

7th May 2019 9:46 AM

DASHCAM footage has emerged of a two-vehicle crash at the top of the Toowoomba Range.

The footage taken on Tuesday, April 30 was shared to Dash Cam Owners Australia, and has already amassed 117,000 views.

The footage was taken from a car which has just reached the top of the Toowoomba Range.

They are travelling in the right-hand lane of the Warrego Hwy when a car that is crossing the highway, coming out of Burnage St, drives straight out in front of it causing a collision.

According to the dashcam owner, only minor cuts were sustained by the other driver, while they had no injuries.

