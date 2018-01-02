Dashcam footage shows moment thief jumps from moving car

INCREDIBLE dashcam footage released by Mackay Police has shown the moment a thief jumped from a moving car to avoid being caught.

The car was being pursued by police in Grasstree Beach near Sarina on Saturday after been seen with stolen registration plates.

In a bid to evade police, the footage shows the driver doing a U-turn and fleeing down a dead end road. As the driver approached the end, the footage shows him jumping from the moving vehicle. The driverless stolen car then crashed into a tree.

Seemingly escaping serious injury, though the footage does show the man stumbling into bushes, the man fled through the scrub.

A man jumped from a stolen car in a bid to avoid police. QPS

"He certainly had a very firm intention to escape from police," Senior Sergeant David Tucker said.

"He didn't want to be captured, there is no doubt about that.

"He's taken an extraordinary measure there, which could have resulted in a serious injury to him and he's probably very lucky he wasn't seriously injured."

The man fled into "very thick undergrowth" on land with a "steep descent".

"He's gone down a pretty steep slope and disappeared pretty quickly into the night," Snr Sgt Tucker said.

A subsequent search of the vehicle found a set of stolen number plates - which had been stolen on December 24, police said.

Snr Sgt Tucker said the vehicle, stolen from the Boomerang Hotel on Nebo Rd, was also involved in two petrol drive-offs.

Property stolen from a Paget business was also located in the car.

Police are appealing for anyone who may recognise the man in the dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.