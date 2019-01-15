DASHCAM: High speed pursuit ends on a child's scooter

A POLICE pursuit which started in Grafton ended with an 18-year-old male arrested on a stolen scooter at Park Beach Plaza in Coffs Harbour.

At about 11am on Sunday, an 18-year-old male from South Tamworth and another male attended Big W at Grafton and allegedly stole four Samsung Galaxy J8 mobile phones before leaving in a stolen Isuzu MU-X with a third male.

Grafton Police intercepted the vehicle and a pursuit commenced, which was terminated at the intersection of the Gwydir Highway and Pacific Highway in South Grafton due to the dangerous driving of the stolen vehicle.

A South Grafton resident who witnessed the dangerous driving incident provided The Daily Examiner with dashcam footage which shows the stolen vehicle cut across traffic waiting to turn right onto the Pacific Highway before driving on the wrong side of the road.

"I was queued up at the Charles St (Gwydir Hwy) entrance to the Pacific Highway," the resident said.

"He nearly hit the back of us. I looked up when I heard the squeal (of the brakes) and then flew he past the left hand side of our car.

"He turned inside oncoming traffic onto the Pacific Highway on the wrong side of the road, and barely missed a car towing a caravan heading north.

"I thought he's going to hit someone for sure. To the cops' credit they stopped chasing."

Two police vehicles can be seen following the stolen vehicle, but abandon the pursuit at the intersection.

The resident said the driver of the stolen vehicle took the next right turn off the highway back into South Grafton.

A stolen Isuzu MU-X was involved in a police pursuit which started in Grafton and ended at Park Beach Plaza, Coffs Harbour on Sunday, 13th January, 2019. Bill North

The vehicle was intercepted again about 12.16pm by Highway Patrol south on the Pacific Highway near Corindi Beach where another pursuit commenced.

"About half an hour later as we were passing Woolgoolga I noticed the car coming up behind me at high speed and cops close behind," the resident said.

"I reckon he was doing 140 or 150 (km/h) when he passed me. He wasn't driving erratically, he was just driving at speed."

Coffs/Clarence Police District Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said tyre deflation devices were successfully deployed further south near Korora.

"The vehicle continued to Park Beach Plaza where the three males exited the vehicle which continued to roll impacting with a bollard," Insp Reid said.

"The three males all ran into the plaza.

"The 18-year-old male was arrested by police riding a stolen childrens scooter minutes after exiting the plaza.

"He was charged with the stealing offences and a number of other offences relating to the pursuit and manner of driving."

He was bail refused to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on February 4. Police are continuing their enquiries into the identify of the other two males.