A motorist towing a caravan overtakes a stationary vehicle towards an oncoming truck crossing double lines to navigate the infamous bend on the Grafton Bridge.
Offbeat

Dashcam of close call on 'Bendy Bridge' goes viral

ebony stansfield
by
8th Jan 2019 11:00 AM | Updated: 1:19 PM

THE two sharp corners on the infamous Grafton bridge has led to its endearing nickname of the "Bendy Bridge".

Because of the bends, trucks and other larger vehicles often cross onto the wrong side to make the turns easier to navigate. For this to happen safely it means oncoming vehicles must give way.

However, while locals are familiar with this unwritten courtesy, for some tourists using the bridge for the first time, the confusion can lead to potentially dangerous mistakes.

Dash cam footage uploaded to Facebook by Grafton's Sam Joyce, which has now been shared more than 1000 times and went viral, shows a motorist stopping to give way to an oncoming B-Double truck on Grafton Bridge.

"For those familiar with the Grafton bridge aka the bendy bridge, this clown wins idiot of the year," Sam Joyce said in the post. "Dunno wtf he was thinking."

Suddenly, another vehicle towing a caravan overtakes the stopped motorist over double lines and continues towards the corner with a B-Double truck in its path.

This close-call saw the unsuspecting motorist towing the caravan almost plough head on into the truck, but luckily they both stopped in time.

The motorist then had to delay traffic to reverse out of the way and allow the truck top proceed across the bridge.

