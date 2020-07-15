Data reveals how much the average CQ worker earns

THE wages of Central Queenslanders have been released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, with the median yearly pay being more than $50,000.

The statistics cover the period from March 14 to June 27, and show the median CQ wage is $51,746, from a population of 225,561 across the region.

The median age of the CQ population is 36.6 years.

Since the 100th case of COVID-19 was recorded in Australia on March 14, until May 30, employment in Central Queensland dropped by 5.9 per-cent.

This was slightly above the national average of 5.7 per-cent of jobs lost since the 100th case of COVID-19.

Labor Senator for Queensland Anthony Chisholm said the government’s scheduled return of the JobSeeker payment to its old base rate would rip out the $6.9 million from the Flynn economy, the equivalent of 2737 jobs.

He said the jobs figure was based on the average total earnings reported by the Australian Bureau of Statistics for November 2019.

Government figures obtained by Senator Chisholm showed more than 11,000 people in the seat of Flynn had applied for JobKeeper payments by June.

More than 2800 businesses across Flynn have applied for Jobkeeper.

“Cancelling JobKeeper early could see almost $16.5 million ripped out of Flynn per fortnight,” Senator Chisholm said.

ABS data showed 10,000 people had lost their jobs in Central Queensland, Senator Chisholm said.

Businesses and workers were paid up to $1500 a fortnight via the JobKeeper payment to help sustain the workforce through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unemployed people were paid an allowance of $550 per fortnight, in addition to their regular unemployment benefits.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison initially said the JobKeeper and JobSeeker payments would stop at the end of September.

The government has now announced the rollback of the payments would be staged, so the impact is lessened.

Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics at the ABS, said since the low in mid-April, total payroll jobs had increased by 3.3 per cent.

“By the end of June, around 35 per cent of payroll jobs initially lost had been regained,” he said.