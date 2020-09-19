Data reveals significant rise in hotel occupancy in CQ

New hotel and accommodation data has revealed tourism is on the rise in Central Queensland.

Industry analytics company STR have reported the Capricorn region has seen a 17 per cent rise year on year with Gladstone up 12 per cent.

The Bundaberg and North Burnett regions were up 30 per cent September to September, with Fraser Coast 12 per cent.

STR’s Australian manager Matthew Burke said when the pandemic first hit, the hotel industry saw occupancy rates decline by as much as 90 per cent.

He said however, Western Australia and Queensland, both states that have held a tough border stance through the pandemic, now dominate the top regions.

“You are seeing people wanting to get out and explore, and particularly as the weather starts to warm up [and] as people get confidence you will see an uplift, firstly to the regions,” Mr Burke said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said while there is much still to be done to help the tourism industry grow, she applauded hotels which have innovated and targeted new markets.

“Instead of going abroad for overseas holidays I think people sometimes need to be reminded of how much Queensland’s regions have to offer,” she said.

“Our region in particular is blessed with a wonderful array of natural attractions and a plethora of quality accommodation centres.”

She said with the proposed relaxation of Queensland’s borders to ACT, there was an expectation there would be more visitors to our region.

Last week The Morning Bulletin published a story with Rockhampton accommodation owner Grant Cassidy who said bookings were returning to normal and they were bouncing back better than he expected.

