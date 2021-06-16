Date revealed for Mt Morgan water supply report

A report about Mount Morgan’s water troubles and possible long-term solutions, meant to be tabled at the June 8 Rockhampton Regional Council meeting, will now be presented on June 22.

A council spokesman said the delay was due to the council wanting to ensure the report was sufficiently thorough.

It comes as the State Government revealed councils would be able to bid for $70 million in funding over three years to improve water and sewerage systems through the sixth round of the Building our Regions program.

Earlier in the month, mayor Tony Williams said the council was still going through “the options phase” of a sustainable supply and was looking to the State Government for help bringing 20 truckloads a day to the town.

“We’re investigating a number of options and then we’ll take those to the other levels of government to see if funding’s available to look at a long-term sustainable water supply for that community,” he said.

“It‘s not something that’s going to be an overnight solution.”

Cr Williams said he was pleased Tuesday’s state budget contained continued investment in the Works for Queensland program and the $70 million for water and sewerage infrastructure through the Building Our Regions scheme.

“Due to the timing of the mayoral election earlier this year, council didn’t put a specific project ‘wishlist’ for consideration in the state budget,” he said.

“We have a number of catalyst water and sewerage infrastructure projects in our upcoming budget which we need to do now so that we can grow our population and the BOR program is one we will be closely looking at when the guidelines are released.”

He said that Works for Queensland was “a great option” for any eventual solution that might be implemented over several years.

