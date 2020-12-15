Menu
A storm damaged Emerald playground is expected to re-open next year after the equipment is replaced. Photo: file
Council News

Date set for Emerald playground replacement

Kristen Booth
15th Dec 2020 5:00 PM
REPAIRS to a storm-damaged playground are expected to be carried out next year, about a year after it was initially damaged.

Central Highlands Regional Council revealed that Emerald’s Steve Bell Park playground, damaged during a storm in February 2020, would be replaced in early 2021.

“Council was hopeful to offer a selection of potential equipment to the local community,” a spokesman said.

“However, it has since been informed that it will be replaced like-for-like only.”

The subsequent insurance claim has been revealed as the cause for the delay in replacing the equipment that has since been removed.

Council expects the new equipment will be installed in early 2021.

