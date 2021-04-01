Date set for Mt Morgan water and $25m+ pipeline meeting

Rockhampton Regional Council on Thursday set a new date for a meeting about a sustainable water supply to Mount Morgan.

The meeting to be held at the Mount Morgan School of Arts was postponed on Monday because of the recent Queensland COVID-19 outbreak, and will now be held on Tuesday, April 13.

The council will talk about the various permanent supply options available to Mount Morgan residents, including a pipeline expected to cost at least $25 million.

Councillor Donna Kirkland said although some people had suggested holding the meeting outside, it would be better for discussion if it were indoors.

“We’ve looked at this, but believe it’s much better for the meeting to be held indoors so that we can provide seating, have a screen for the presentation, use the walls for post it notes to help shape the discussion, and plug in speakers so everyone can hear us,” she said.

During the announcement of the council’s water trucking trial on March 3, Mayor Tony Williams called the construction and operation of a pipeline from Gracemere “cost-prohibitive”.

“We want to be able to provide that information to the community so they are aware of what those costs are,” he said at the time.

“But there are cheaper options.”

Mount Morgan Promotion and Development Inc president John Steinberger said the Mount Morgan’s water situation was “not very good at all” and all permanent solutions should be “on the table”, including the cost-benefit analysis of each.

“I’ll give the council their positives of actually trucking water, but realistically the dam up there – its capacity isn’t big enough,” he said.

“I’d like to understand how you really measure the people’s needs there. Something has to be addressed somewhere along the line, and we’d like it done sooner rather than later. It will take funding, so it’s not an easy fix.”

Mr Steinberger said “no one would want a half-pie explanation” at the coming meeting.

“If they haven’t got the information, get back to us in two months’ time with a proper analysis,” he said.

Those registered for the event do not need to apply again; the council will be in touch.

Anyone else interested in attending should phone the council.

Based on current directives, masks will be necessary.