Dates set for 2020 Charity Shield in Rockhampton

Mackay Norths Devils and Cap Coast Brothers after the boys Divisional One grand final at last year's carnival.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The ninth edition of the Rockhampton and District Junior Rugby League Charity Shield will be played at Victoria Park on April 4 and 5, 2020.

The under-14 nine-a-side competition this year attracted 13 teams – nine boys and four girls – and carnival co-ordinator Michael Fletcher is hoping for more next year.

“If we could get 12 boys teams and six girls teams that would be great,” he said.

“In previous years teams have travelled from Mackay, Gladstone, Biloela, Central Highlands and even Beau­desert to play against local sides.”

Darumbal Community Youth Service and its Tackle 6 program will again be the carnival’s message partner.

DCYS sports and recreation officer and former NRL player Jamie Simpson will speak with the teams about his experiences in high-level rugby league, as well as providing information on social media, bullying and other issues affecting youth.

The carnival also raises money for Give Me 5 For Kids, which supports and raises funds for local children’s hospital wards in regional Australia.

Fletcher said teams generally played four or five games before the finals series which included all teams.

The Mackay Norths Devils won the boys title this year, while Emu Park took the honours in the girls.

Nominations open in January. For more information contact Michael Fletcher on 0428 113 148 or m.fletcher188 @bigpond.com.