Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN US: Ms Geldenhuys.
IN US: Ms Geldenhuys.
News

Daughter watches her mum go to jail for kidnapping her

12th Feb 2015 7:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SAMANTHA Geldenhuys watched a judge in the US sentence her mother to jail yesterday after she pleaded guilty to her kidnapping.

Ms Geldenhuys, of Maroochydore, was abducted by her mother as an infant more than 20 years ago and grew up on the Sunshine Coast.

Fighting back tears, she told a judge she had had a good life even though she didn't know her birth father while growing up.

"I was loved beyond belief," Ms Geldenhuys, now 21, told US District Judge Richard Gergel after her mother, Dorothy Lee Barnett, pleaded guilty to parental kidnapping.

Barnett, 54, also pleaded guilty to two counts of falsifying passport applications.

Judge Gergel sentenced Barnett to 21 months in prison followed by two years of supervised parole.

She is expected to be released in a few months because she gets credit for time served since her arrest in November, 2013.

Barnett was tracked down in Australia, where she had been living under another name since 2007. It was the first her daughter knew of her past.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks kidnap
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    ‘Won’t take no’: Mums in class action threat

    premium_icon ‘Won’t take no’: Mums in class action threat

    Politics A taskforce charged with investigating Queensland’s rural birthing crisis will not commit to visiting one of the worst-affected towns.

    CCTV shows thieves stealing bikes from business

    CCTV shows thieves stealing bikes from business

    Crime Three cars were stolen overnight and now three bikes as well

    Vehicle leaves scene from crash early this morning

    Vehicle leaves scene from crash early this morning

    Crime Emergency services were called to the incident at 7am

    NITE LIFE: Christmas parties in full swing at the clubs

    NITE LIFE: Christmas parties in full swing at the clubs

    Entertainment Photos taken at the Heritage Hotel, Zodiac Nightclub and Ginger Mule

    • 9th Dec 2018 1:59 PM

    Local Partners