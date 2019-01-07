Daughter shares insight into life of former mayor John Bowen

ON HER way back to Australia from the United States to lay her father John Bowen to rest, Janet Bowen shared a glimpse into the great man's life.

The eldest of John's daughters, Seattle based Ms Bowen, will soon reunite in Yeppoon with her younger sisters Pamela Stanley (Melbourne based) and Sandra Drost (Canada based).

Ms Bowen said father was born in Wales in 1940, and after marrying Kathleen and having three children, they migrated to Australia in 1967 "looking for opportunity”.

They moved into a Sydney hostel and John became a car salesman before they bought a little corner store.

After going to meet friends based in Rockhampton who they met on the boat over to Australia, John and the family first laid eyes on Yeppoon and "fell in love” according to Ms Bowen.

"So Dad and Mum moved the family up to Yeppoon and they bought a block of land and he started selling real estate and picking pineapples to make ends meet.

"For a long time we lived in a tent and roughed it while Dad hand built this house over a couple of years at Bangalee, a bit north of Yeppoon.”

She said her parents divorced when the children were young, with her mother still living in the US but John's second wife, her step mother Lillian, passed away last year.

It was through working in real estate the John forged connections with the Capricorn Coast community, running for council in the late 1970s "just before the Iwasaki business blew up”.

During the 1980s, he became chairman of the council before taking on the role of mayor between 1986 and 1991.

An accomplished public speaker, John founded the first Toastmasters Club on the Capricorn Coast, with his stories regarded as legendary and remembered fondly by many.

Ms Bowen said her father was known for being a kind man, who stood up for little guy, with a reputation for being very fair.

She said he believed in the collective wisdom of the coast's citizens to make the best decisions.

"He told me if you listen to the people, they are right 99 per cent of the time,” she said.

"He was a big believer of balance of views, he strongly felt that all sides needed to be heard on issues, even if they were uncomfortable to listen to, it was a foundational principle that he worked by.”

After retiring from the mayoral role in 1991, she said he got back into the real estate game before retiring from that also.

Despite his retirement, she said John continued his political life in service of the people, sometimes behind the scenes, sometimes leading from the front.

"He lobbied very strongly for the de-amalgamation for Livingstone Shire,” she said.

"One his last projects that he was really passionate about was the carpark at the Rockhampton Hospital.”

A stroke two years ago "profoundly disabled” John but his family were extremely grateful for his compassionate care at the Capricorn Gardens Aged Care facility before his passing last Friday.

"He just really loved Yeppoon and the people of the Capricorn Coast and we're very sad that he's gone,” she said.