The daughter of Cooktown woman Lesley Blackwell is expected to stand trial for her mother’s alleged shooting murder in March next year.
Crime

Daughter to be tried for mum’s fatal shooting

by Pete Martinelli
10th Oct 2019 2:08 PM
THE daughter of Cooktown woman Lesley Blackwell is expected to stand trial for her mother's alleged shooting murder in March next year.

Maree Anne Blackwell, then 46, allegedly shot her elderly mother, 71, in the head at a rural property part way between Cooktown and Hope Vale in 2017.

Acting for the crown, Patrick Nevard told Cairns Supreme Court that important police witnesses would be available to give evidence at trial in March 2020.

Ms Blackwell was arrested at 4.30pm on February 17, 2017, after a tense five-hour standoff with police.
The Special Emergency Response Team had been called in to assist officers at the scene.

Ms Blackwell remains in custody and her trial has been listed for the Cairns Supreme Court sittings of March 23.

