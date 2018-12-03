Daughter's birth prompts first blood donation

IN HIS BLOOD: Dean Netherwood is encouraging others to join him in donating blood and plasma.

IN HIS BLOOD: Dean Netherwood is encouraging others to join him in donating blood and plasma. contributed

DEAN Netherwood always knew it was a good thing to donate blood but he never entered the clinic until nearly eight years ago.

"It was the day after my first daughter was born and I thought 'I'm here now, it's time to give something back',” he said.

He began donating blood but switched to giving plasma after the nurses explained it was more valuable.

"Blood takes 20 to 30 minutes but plasma can take up to an hour,” he said.

"They drain you out, pump the saline in and then put back the parts they don't need.”

The Australian Red Cross website explains that plasma is full of special proteins which can be used in 18 different life-giving ways from treating serious burns and cancer, to protecting people with brain disorders or immune conditions.

Mr Netherwood has made 33 donations in the past eight years at the clinic which sits on the Rockhampton Base Hospital grounds.

"It's possible to donate plasma every two or three weeks, unlike blood which is only every three months,” he said.

"How often I donate depends on how busy I get at work and whether or not I've been sick.”

Mr Netherwood explains the nurses vet each donor to ensure they've eaten recently, are mentally alert and not suffering a virus.

"They're really lovely and they do everything to make sure we're comfortable and drink lots of water before we leave.”

And for the squeamish, he says it's only a little jab and then you don't feel anything.

Two of his mates have begun donating blood and plasma after Mr Netherwood put forth the challenge on his Instagram account and Facebook page.

In addition to donating blood and looking after his two daughters, Mr Netherwood is a familiar face in the local arts community, starring in RMU's Shrek and posting his home-made movies to YouTube.

He wrote and directed a short film called B+ inspired by his first donation to the clinic.