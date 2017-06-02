25°
Daughters' heartbreak as Mackay dad fights for his life

Matty Holdsworth
| 2nd Jun 2017 11:36 AM

LUCY and Lilly Buckton bravely crept around the hospital bed, willing their father Luke to continue his fight.

And the Mackay man is in the fight of his life.

He came off his motorbike around 11am on Saturday, becoming trapped beneath a parked car.

He was rushed from Mackay to Townsville and put in the intensive care unit, where he remains in a stable but highly serious condition.

With his two daughters, aged nine and seven, his wife Mel, mother Nadine, sister Chantelle and in-laws by his side, they're imploring the much-loved man to pull through.

Luke Buckton.
Luke Buckton. Contributed

A slight comfort is that Luke's immense popularity is matched by his resilience.

"Anyone you talk to says he is someone who touches everyone's heart," Nadine said of the ex-Rockhampton State High School student.

"He is one who tries to get along with anyone and everyone.

"So many people have sent messages in saying how strong he is, that he will get through, that they want him back. We just don't know.

"At the moment he is still in a critical spot. The doctors told us on Tuesday that the next three days could be touch and go.

"They are trying to get him more stable to wake him up."

Seeing the courage of her granddaughters brought Nadine to tears.

"We took the girls up to see him," she said.

"They just talked to him, telling him he isn't allowed to ride a motorbike again when he wakes up. They have been so brave.

"And Mel is handling this as best as can be expected - they only got married in August."

 

A motorbike rider has crashed into a four-wheel drive in Paget.
A motorbike rider has crashed into a four-wheel drive in Paget. Campbell Gellie

A GoFundMe Page has been set up for Luke and his family and just shy of $3000 has been raised with a goal of $20,000.

"As a mum in this situation I ask people to see where we are coming from," she said. "This can be one less hassle for him and his family to worry about. That is so important."

Friend Patricia McLean is also asking businesses to make a donation to a raffle that will also raise funds for the family. She can be contacted at lukesraffle@gmail.com.

She writes: "We are putting together a raffle to raise money for the Buckton family. If anyone would like to donate or purchase a ticket please contact Patricia through the page or lukesraffle@gmail.com. We are so grateful to have so many amazing businesses donate already. Your generosity has been incredible!"

mackay motorbike paget crash

