Daughters’ moving tribute to shark victim

The heartbroken daughters of a shark attack victim have penned a moving tribute to their father, describing him as “a truly special soul”.

Northern Beaches father Mark Sanguinetti, 59, was on a surfing trip with friends when he was fatally mauled by a shark at Tuncurry Beach on the NSW mid-north coast.

Bystanders and paramedics rushed to save him on Tuesday morning but he tragically died.

The shark had mauled his upper right thigh.

“A kind, generous, thoughtful man, friend and father,” the letter from his daughters, Bella and Jemima, reads.

Mark Sanguinetti’s daughters have penned a heartbreaking tribute. Picture: Supplied

“He saw the light within everyone and every situation. He’s home now in the ocean and in our hearts and he’ll be riding the waves of life with us forever.”

Authorities confirmed four sharks had since been captured, tagged and released on Wednesday morning at Tuncurry and Forster Main beaches, just days after the horrific attack.

But officials don’t believe any of the animals are the 4.5m white shark thought to be behind the attack.

Mr Sanguinetti’s family have planned a paddle-out in tribute of the much-loved surfer at Palm Beach later this month, with those who knew him or surfed with him invited to attend.

“We all knew him as a legend with a heart as deep and vast as the ocean, which was his first of many loves,” his daughters said.

“If you knew him, you understand how lucky you were to.”

Mark Sanguinetti with his daughter Bella. Picture: Facebook.

In a shocking twist, police revealed he had warned friends of the giant predator lurking in the water moments before he was bitten.

“It’s believed that when the attack occurred, the man did actually see the shark and called out to try to warn others, and very heroically his friends were able to bring him back into shore after he had been attacked,” NSW Police Superintendent Chris Schilt told reporters earlier in the week.

There have been 268 detections of white sharks since April 1, 2021 in NSW waters, according to the Department of Primary Industries.

Originally published as Daughters’ moving tribute to shark victim