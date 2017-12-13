Dave Daniels: A life worth celebrating

Dave Daniels, pictured with his students at Hamilton Creek School in Mount Morgan.

RETIRED school teacher Dave Daniels may have one last lesson to share.

The Rockhampton man is one of the region's oldest people and this week his son Wayne shared the secret to his longevity.

And we've all heard it before.

"I think everything in moderation, if he has two beers that's a big day,” Wayne said.

"He was always a very physically fit and athletic man and never abused his body.”

Mr Daniels recently celebrated his 103rd birthday. He was born in Rockhampton at a time when there was only one bridge across the Fitzroy River in the city.

The eldest child of a family of six, he spent his early days on a cattle property in a small town called Gindie which is situated between Emerald and Springsure.

The Great Depression hit the Daniels family hard and they were quite poor in those days.

Despite their struggle, Mr Daniels' father offered to pay for his son's schooling and boarding at the Rockhampton Grammar School.

After his schooling, he travelled to Brisbane to be trained as a school teacher.

Throughout his career, Mr Daniels taught at a range of schools in the region.

He taught at a little bush school near Mundubbera in the Burnett region for one to two years where he stayed with Dutch immigrants.

His son, Wayne Daniels said his father spoke fondly of that period of his life.

In the late 1930s, Mr Daniels taught and tutored at the Rockhampton Grammar School, where he had been educated, for two years.

"There's very few fellows that he taught, they would be 93 or 94 years old if they were alive, most of them are now deceased,” Wayne said.

Mr Daniels then taught at Keppel Sands from 1940 until the school closed in 1942, during the war years, as it was deemed too dangerous.

In 1946, he became a teacher at the Hamilton Creek School in Mount Morgan where he taught for about 26 years.

In 1948, Wayne was born and grew up in the rich mining town.

Mr Daniels' wife Mary taught at the Mount Morgan Central State School for many years.

"For the last few years before they left Mount Morgan, she was teaching at the high school where she was the senior mistress,” Wayne said.

After teaching at Hamilton Creek, Mr Daniels spent the last eight or nine years of his career at the Berserker St State School in North Rockhampton.

"He finished up when he was about 63 or 64 because my mother wasn't well and so he gave up school a little bit early to help look after her,” Wayne said.

Throughout his career as a teacher, Mr Daniels was well-respected within his community.

He is still stopped in the street by former students in their 60's and 70's who still call him "Sir”.