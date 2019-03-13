Menu
James Corden and David Beckham share a laugh.
Celebrity

Becks’ statue shocker: ‘Look at my chin!’

by Ian Tuckey
13th Mar 2019 7:26 AM

WHY the long face, Becks?

England football legend David Beckham was initially horrified when a gruesome statue of him was unveiled - but took it on the chin when James Corden finally revealed it was a prank.

The scary sculpture looked more than a little like the abominable bust unfurled in honour of Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo at Madeira Airport two years ago.

But David Beckham's ridiculous replica went even further with its disconcerting depictions.

Gazing upon a huge, glistening chin, three teeth and deep-set eyes, Golden balls had every right to appear bronzed off.

In fact, the only thing bigger than the statue's chin was its backside - jutting out unflatteringly in an LA Galaxy kit.

You could park a car on that chin.
Corden took the chance to dupe Beckham after the MLS side unveiled a real statue in his honour, saluting his epic spell in Los Angeles from 2007-2012.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder Beckham, 43, smiled warmly this time as he was given a glowing tribute - while Corden watched from a studio laughing.

The British comedian and TV host was filming for his CBS show The Late Late Show.

And he could not contain his glee as the Becks-rated horror show unfolded.

Cristiano Ronaldo's infamous statue. Which is worse?
A fake sculptor told Becks and special guests: "As you know I've done some sculptures of the most amazing athletes but no-one as iconic as David Beckham."

"Thank you," replied Becks - before trying to hide his obvious shock and disappointment when a curtain fell away to reveal a somewhat disturbing statue.

Desperately holding a faint smile in place, Beckham was on his bust behaviour and eventually remembered to add a polite clap.

Clearly taken in by the prank, Becks told the sculptor: "It's slightly different than it was when I saw it in Chicago … I mean, look at my chin."

The ex-Three Lions skipper should have gone to Becks-savers if he really thought it was the same statue.

But he was back in form once Corden revealed he had been tricked.

And Beckham's performance showed class can be permanent, a bronze form temporary.

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission

celebrity david beckham james corden la galaxy statue the late late show tribute

