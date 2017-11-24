Menu
David Bell secures national dealmaker ranking

A-LISTER: David Bell named in Australia‚Äôs Top 50 real estate dealmakers.
A-LISTER: David Bell named in Australia‚Äôs Top 50 real estate dealmakers. Contributed
Sean Fox
by

ROCKHAMPTON real estate agent, David Bell has been named one of the country's best deal makers.

Mr. Bell is the Principal of Ray White Rockhampton and has secured a position in the Real Estate Business (REB) Deal makers 2017 ranking.

David was thrilled to be acknowledged on a national stage.

He said behind every great success story, there was a great team.

"The Ray White Rockhampton team are the absolute top performers in every field,” David said.

"That is why, without question, we continue to achieve exceptional results for our clients.”

The list ranks real estate agents sales across Australia through a range of metrics which includes the number, consistency and growth of sales.

"The REB Deal makers 2017 is the pre-eminent ranking of real estate deal makers in Australia,” said editor for REB Tim Neary said .　

"It unveils a group of agents who are separating themselves from the pack by being true masters of their craft - in the face of some seriously challenging headwinds.”

In its inaugural year, the REB Deal makers ranking is an initiative of leading industry resource Real Estate Business, which is produced by Momentum Media.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

