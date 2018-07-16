Man who killed young son wants supervised release

A FATHER who was suffering from a psychosis when he killed his young son has applied to the Supreme Court for supervised release from a mental health facility.

On Monday, Justice Trish Kelly was told David Janzow would seek limited release on licence but she adjourned the application for four months so two psychiatric reports could be obtained.

Janzow, of Stepney, killed Luca, 4, while battling psychosis arising from a depressive order.

Victim Luca Janzow.

Psychiatric reports tendered to the court in 2015 revealed Janzow thought himself to be a psychopath and, when he saw traits he believed were similar in Luca, came to the irrational conclusion they both had to die.

He fatally stabbed his son before approaching officers busy with an unrelated car accident at Athelstone in July 2014, telling them he had "injured" Luca.

Ambulance crews treated Luca for multiple stab wounds before he was rushed to hospital but he was unable to be saved.

During his finding that Janzow was not guilty due to mental incompetence, Justice John Sulan said it was important to note issues raised in the victim impact statement of Luca's mother, Julia Trinne.

"Her victim impact statement focuses attention to the public and those in authority that persons with mental health issues, their immediate family, their friends and others who may be affected needs greater attention and understanding," he said.

"She makes the point that although there is greater awareness of mental illness today, there is still much which needs to be done to assist people with mental illness and to assist their families."

In her victim impact statement, Ms Trinne said mental health issues needed a greater focus within the community and she hoped her tragedy would bring about change to prevent further families from suffering like hers had.

"I trust that those who are charged with the task of dealing with mental health issues in our community will consider Ms Trinne's plea for greater awareness and greater assistance for those in need of mental health treatment," Justice Sulan said.

Janzow was sentenced to a lifelong limiting order where he will be supervised in a mental health facility.