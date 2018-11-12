Menu
Bulldogs star David Klemmer. Photo: John Grainger
Rugby League

Klemmer’s sad family secret revealed

12th Nov 2018 3:00 PM

David Klemmer's father has insisted that family issues are not behind his son's possible move to Newcastle.

Klemmer is reportedly on the verge of securing a release from Canterbury to join the Knights on a multimillion-dollar deal from 2019.

After it was revealed Klemmer had approached the Bulldogs for a release, multiple reports suggested the powerhouse prop was unhappy with his pay at the club, along with problems related to his family.

The reports prompted Klemmer's father, Helmut, to reach out to Channel 9 reporter Danny Weidler in a bid to clear the air after the also Sun Herald columnist wrote that family issues were the main factor.

But in the process, Helmut also revealed the sad relationship breakdown between the Australia Test prop and his parents.

 

David Klemmer could be on his way to the Knights.
"We are being made out to be the bad guys in all of this and we are not the bad guys," Helmut told Weidler.

"It's not our fault that David is living the life he is wanting to live and if he wants to leave the Bulldogs it's not because of us. I want the innuendo to stop. We have not been asking David for money or anything like that.

"The truth is that we have not spoken to him for years. Every time that we try and make peace with him there is a disconnection. We did the right thing by him and were there for him as he was growing up but in recent years he has made a decision not to talk with us and he has his own life with his family and we have been kicked to the kerb."

Klemmer is happily married to wife Chloe and has three young boys. He is yet to speak about his potential exit from the Bulldogs or about his father's comments.

Helmut said his son never had an unhappy upbringing.

"Most of, if not all, his angst has been brought on by his own actions," he said.

