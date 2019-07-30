David travels to Rocky in a bid legalise assisted dying

GATHERING RESEARCH: Committee at the Queensland parliamentary inquiry into aged care, end-of-life and palliative care and voluntary assisted dying.

GATHERING RESEARCH: Committee at the Queensland parliamentary inquiry into aged care, end-of-life and palliative care and voluntary assisted dying. Meg Bolton

QUEENSLAND will be the next state to legalise assisted dying if Clem Jones Trust chairman David Muir has anything to do with it.

He has worked with Dying with Dignity for the past 18months in Victoria and South Australia in a bid to give sick people the right to choose when they die and now he has turned his attention to the sunshine state.

Mr Muir visited Rockhampton a fortnight ago to attend the public hearing of the Queensland parliamentary inquiry into aged care, end-of-life and palliative care and voluntary assisted dying.

END OF LIFE: David Muir, chairman of the Clem Jones Trust, speaking outside the Queensland Parliament House. DAN PELED

Held at Frenchville Sports Club, the meeting was just one forum across the state as parliamentarians visit Queenslanders to get their opinion on the matter.

"We want to keep progress moving so in April next year when it is debated in parliament it is passed before the state election in October,” MrMuir said.

Dying with Dignity Queensland aims to have laws introduced to allow adults who are experiencing grievous and irremediable suffering related to an advanced and progressive terminal, chronic or neurodegenerative condition to legally access medical assistance to end their life should they choose to do so.

Mr Muir said it was vital the legalised dying was passed before the next election to prevent the matter being politicised.

"The real concern is we don't want to become a political football,” he said. "The danger is on both sides of politics.”

Once the committee has travelled the state, it will report back to parliament with recommendations on November30.