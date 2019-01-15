Menu
Huddersfield have sacked head coach David Wagner.
Soccer

Mooy’s PL strugglers axe manager after horror run

by AFP
15th Jan 2019 8:30 AM

Huddersfield announced the departure of manager David Wagner by mutual consent on Monday, with the club rooted at the bottom of the Premier League.

Saturday's goalless draw at Cardiff halted a club-record nine straight defeats in all competitions but they have won just twice in the league all season.

"David Wagner has departed his role as head coach of Huddersfield Town by mutual consent," said a club statement.

"The 47-year-old leaves Town after detailed discussions with the board of directors, with both parties agreeing this is the correct move for the future of the club." Wagner, who signed a new three-year deal in May last year, led Huddersfield into the top tier from the Championship and kept them up last season.

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle said: "I'd like to begin by thanking David for all he has achieved at Huddersfield Town over the last three-and-a-half years.

"Under his stewardship, we've achieved things on the football pitch that surpass anything in modern memory, and that have gone well beyond my wildest expectations as chairman and as a fan.

"Under David's management, we took this club to the highest position it has held in almost 50 years and created memories that will last forever." He added: "As I had said previously, I had no intention of sacking David this season. Subsequently David -- being the great man he is -- came to us and made it clear that he needs a break from the rigours of football management."

