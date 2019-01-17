Menu
David Warner switched right-handed and embarrassed Chris Gayle.
Cricket

‘Amazing’ Warner absolutely punks Gayle

by Jai Bednall
17th Jan 2019 7:50 AM

Outcast opener David Warner reminded Australian cricket he's still one of the most freakish batsmen in the world - even while batting right-handed.

Currently playing in the Bangladesh T20 competition while he serves a 12-month suspension from the national team for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, Warner produced an epic hitting display to lead the Sylhet Sixers to a 27-run win against the Rangpur Riders.

Batting at first drop, Warner blasted his way to 45 from 29 deliveries with two overs remaining in the innings.

But after back-to-back dot balls against West Indian spinner Chris Gayle, he made the bold move to face up right-handed for the remaining three balls of the 19th over.

Gayle was bemused, before quickly becoming rather concerned when the first ball was smacked straight back over his head for six.

 

 

The big Jamaican overcorrected with his next delivery - and Warner smacked the full toss to the square leg boundary.

He added the cream on the cake with the final ball of the over, playing a reverse sweep - which in reality was his normal left-handed approach - that beat the fielder and also went for four.

The 14-run explosion saw Warner finish 61 not out and had cricket fans around the world in awe.

Warner was clearly pumped at his epic performance - and danced mid-pitch after one of his shot.

"It was one of those things [batting right-handed] at the back of my mind as I couldn't get Chris [Gayle] away because of his height and the lengths that he was bowling," Warner said at the post-match presentation.

"I play golf right-handed, so I thought I might as well come and swing and clear the ropes. It came off."

chris gayle david warner t20
News Corp Australia

