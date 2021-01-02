Menu
Christopher Davies.
Council News

Davies: council needs ‘fresh look’, long-term thinking

Timothy Cox
2nd Jan 2021 3:00 PM
Christopher Davies is one of 17 candidates in the January 23 by-election, and at 32 years old, he is the youngest on the ballot.

He said that although he had great respect for Rockhampton's councillors, the region could use "a fresh look for the future" and that long-term growth had to be the chief priority.

"I am a member of the community," he said.

"I'm not influenced by outside political views and decisions that are happening at state and federal levels. I'm just a member of the community that wants to do the best for the Rockhampton region."

"We're not talking about what we can fix in the next three years; I'm talking in the next 10, 20 years."

Mr Davies is approaching his run for mayor with two main policies in mind.

The first is crime and safety; the second is youth engagement.

"We need to formulate some sort of committee or ideas to help Queensland police or a neighbourhood watch to make their job easier," he said. "Not necessarily just for residents, but for businesses as well."

"Our youth community, from 15 to 18, is something I want to focus on.

"I want to formulate a youth council because we need a direct link from that community, that age bracket, into our table at the council to try and work out what we need to do to provide better resources and a plan for them to stay in town."

Mr Davies said that a mayor's job was to voice the concerns of all residents and lobby on their behalf to other levels of government.

He said he had been approached about several other problems in the Rockhampton region that he intended to tackle.

"East Street is a big issue and that needs to be addressed in regard to parking and accessibility," he said.

"I've had a lot of people from Alton Downs get in touch with me about the water situation out there.

"And attracting manufacturing and industry - whether we need to make some sort of package that attracts them financially to build and to establish a building in town for a long term … whether we need to cut some costs to attract businesses here for the long term."

