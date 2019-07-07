Daw’s Majak-al return warms Roo hearts

Majak Daw made a triumphant return to football in the VFL.

Majak Daw made a triumphant return to football in the VFL.

Even the hardest of hearts would have been moved as Majak Daw ran out onto Arden Street Oval today, pumping his fist to the crowd in a triumphant return to the game, six months after being rescued when he fell from the Bolte Bridge.

Majak Daw made an inspiring return to the game through the VFL against Sandringham, six months after being rescued from a fall from the Bolte Bridge.

Daw started at fullback and played two eight-minute stints in the first term, before coming

back onto the ground for a quick run in the forward line.

He played no further part in the game after quarter-time.

Majak Daw pumped his fist to the crowd as he ran out for his triumphant return to footy. Picture: Getty Images

Daw pumped his fist to the crowd when he ran out onto Arden Street Oval and supporters cheered every time he went near the ball.

He pulled in a pack mark in defence, reminiscent of the form he displayed last year in his career-best season, and finished with four disposals.

North Melbourne VFL coach David Loader marked Daw's return a success.

"It's super exciting having him back and it was a great day for the club, for the boys and for Maj himself so really pleased to have him back in the fold," Loader said.

"This is why footy is such a great game and we're lucky to be involved with such a great club.

Daw had four disposals in 20 minutes of footy. Picture: Mark Stewart

"We were just rapt with having him back and there's a really nice feel about the club at the minute."

Daw was pulled from the Yarra River with serious hip and pelvis injuries on December 17 last year.

He has completed a painstaking recovery, which has included learning to walk again.

His game time in the coming weeks will depend on his recovery but he moved freely in the brief time he was on the ground.

"We're just so pleased to have him back playing footy, so regardless of how he played today, just having him back on the field was a win," Loader said.

The North boys were pumped after a win in Majak Daw’s successful return. Picture: Mark Stewart

Loader said he tried to get Daw on the scoreboard before he was pulled from the game.

"I thought, 'gee, it would be a nice way to write the fairytale, wouldn't it, if he takes a mark and kicks a goal just on quarter-time'," he said.

"The expectation was just for him to get out there and enjoy his game and he got to do that."

North Melbourne won the game 14.14 (98) to 5.11 (41).

A pair of young North fans show support for Majak Daw in his return. Picture: Getty Images