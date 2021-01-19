Menu
May Downs Road Photo: Daniel Hammond
Environment

Dawson, Mackenzie and Fitzroy conditions as system swells

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
19th Jan 2021 5:09 PM
With the Fitzroy River Barrage reaching 100 per cent capacity at the weekend due to recent rainfall in the upstream catchment, the gates have been opened and extra water is flowing past the city.

But according to Bureau of Meteorology data, there is no flood threat for the Fitzroy.

As at 4pm Tuesday, January 19, the river heights according to BOM were:

Dawson River at Utopia Downs is 1.42 and steady

Dawson River at Tarana crossing is 0.01 below the crossing and falling.

Dawson River at Glebe Weir is 0.17 above the weir and steady.

Dawson River at Theodore Weir is only 0.07 below the weir but steady.

Mimosa Creek at Karamea is only 0.04 but steady.

Dawson River at Baralaba is 0.06 above weir and steady.

Dawson River at Moura Weir is 0.17 below weir and steady.

Mackenzie River at Bedford Weir is 0.14 above the weir and steady.

Mackenzie River at Tartrus is 0.38 above the weir and steady.

Connors R at Lotus Creek is 0.52 and steady

Fitzroy River at Riverslea is only 0.37 below the bridge and falling.

Meanwhile, boaties on the Fitzroy around Rockhampton are busy keeping their props clear of hyacinth which has pushed down into the city reaches due to the recent rainfall.

