Dawson Valley primed for tough semis clash

The Dawson Valley Drovers will meet Gladstone in the Rugby Capricornia semi-final at Moura this weekend. CARLY GOODY

RUGBY UNION: Dawson Valley is steeling for a tough contest against Gladstone Grufs in Rugby Capricornia's preliminary final on Saturday.

The dominant Drovers finished as minor premiers, dropping just one game in the regular season to Rockhampton Brothers which plays Mt Morgan in the elimination final.

Drovers' coach Jack Travers said his troops were excited for the semis showdown.

"We're expecting Gladstone to come out and give it their all this weekend.

"Their defence is really good and they will be right up in our face.

"They will be very good around the ruck as well so we will have to try to keep it tight and make sure we're supporting our players in contact as best we can.”

Travers said Drovers were a "well-balanced side” which had developed and improved through the season.

"There's been a bit of a generational change: We had a lot of guys who played for the club for a long time retire at the end of last year so we've had a lot of young players coming through,” he said.

"We've built on what we did last year and tried to change a few things, which has worked.

"We've had a lot of gutsy wins where we've been short of players and guys have had to back up and play two games and we've managed to win both of them.

"They're a close group of guys who are all willing to get stuck in for each other.”

Travers made special mention of tighthead prop Dan Tyson, who has scored eight tries this season.

Fellow prop Jaymin Gill, outside centre Richard Kay and five-eighth Harry Phillips had also been consistent performers.

Travers said Drovers would go into the game confident but definitely not complacent.

"We're certainly not getting ahead of ourselves and we'll be taking this game very seriously.

"We haven't come this far in the season to go into the finals with the wrong attitude.

"We've been focusing on each game as it comes and trying to play the style of footy that we want to play which we've done successfully.

"Now we're at finals time our goal is the grand final but to get there we've got to get this semi-final sorted.”

SEMI-FINALS

Games at The Stockyard, Moura