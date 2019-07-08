Day care says it is bursting at the seams

This day care needs your help to make more space for the kids

SPACE is a major issue for Clermont Kindy and Day Care.

With the care it offers spanning many age groups, the organisation needs more room for its 'schoolies', or school-aged children.

Having schoolies was particularly difficult in school holidays, administration manager Kylie Pember said, because the children had to leave on excursions every day of the week due to lack of space.

"We're trying to make them feel as welcome as possible, but they don't have their own space," she said.

"After going out for nine days straight (during school holidays) ... the kids need to have a chill day ... there is no space for them to (relax)."

But the centre has a plan to try and change that.

Sarah Dillon, Trudi Liekefett, Sandy Frost Zoutenbier, Jemma Emily and Raechell White at one of the last Sip N Style events held by Clermont Day Care. Contributed

Ms Pember said the centre's Sip N Style fundraisers began as a ladies-only night out to help fundraise to improve its gardens - but this year, the centre intended to open it to both genders.

The centre hopes to raise money to expand the centre for the schoolies, buy a 12-seater bus and put in a centre kitchen with its Casino Royal fundraiser.

Ms Pember said the centre knows it may not raise all the money with one fundraiser, but it will get there eventually.

Bris Vegas Casino will spend the night in Clermont with 12 gaming tables to help the centre raise money.

"The showgirls are also coming in from the Mackay area," Ms Pember said.

"We're having roving magicians, two fire dancers, a contortionist and live music by Jan Arns."

No one will walk away empty handed, unless they have no chips at the end of the night, with many prizes already donated.

The Casino Royal night is on Saturday, September 21 from 6pm at the Clermont Civic Centre. Tickets are to be purchased before the evening from Clermont Day Care on 49832084 or email clermontdaycare@bigpond.com.